A bicyclist was killed Monday evening when he was struck by a car on U.S. Highway 90, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of a car was heading east on the highway when the front of the car hit the bicyclist within the roadway, just east of County Road 245. The bicyclist, a 39-year-old man, died at the scene.

Additional details were not released in the FHP report.