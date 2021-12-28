Police suspect foul play after body found in Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating after the body of a man was found Monday evening inside a home in the St. Nicholas neighborhood.

Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the home at about 6 p.m. to perform a welfare check. He said police attempted to make contact with the resident, but were unsuccessful, and officers made entry into the home.

That’s where police found the body of a man between the ages of 40 and 45, Rudlaff said.

“At this point, we do suspect foul play,” Rudlaff said.

He said investigators were still working to identify the man. Rudlaff said it appeared the man had been deceased for “at least a day or two.”

Rudlaff did not reveal the suspected cause of death. He asked anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.