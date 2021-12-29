Demand climbs for COVID tests, but Jacksonville-area hospitalizations remain low

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As we watch the number of COVID-19 cases grow across the nation, hospitalizations in the Jacksonville area are increasing, but not at the same pace we saw earlier in 2021.

According to Baptist Health, 65 people are being treated for COVID at its facilities. At UF Health, there were said to be 29 patients and Accession St. Vincent’s said there were 28 patients at its three hospitals.

At the Clanzel T. Brown Community Center in Northwest Jacksonville, there was said to be a 20-minute wait for a test. It’s not a rapid test and the results will come back in a few days.

Mia Jones of Agape Health, which runs the site, says they will be closed for the holiday weekend, but come the new year, they now have a contract with the city to stay open until June.

At another testing site at Cuba Hunter Park, run by the State Health Department, the lines were small.

Where we saw long lines and, at times, hourlong waits were at the drive-through sites -- one at Neptune Beach and an unadvertised site operated by the state in Regency Square.

Drugstores and many other private testing sites will require an appointment. Some of those were not showing openings until after the first of the year.