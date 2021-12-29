Feds recommend prison time for Nassau County man accused of leading mob in Capitol attack

Jeffrey Register of Fernandina Beach seen inside the halls of the Capitol directing a mob of rioters on Jan. 6.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The federal government is recommending a five-month prison sentence for a Nassau County man accused of leading a mob during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

According to a detailed sentencing memorandum released Tuesday, Jeffrey Register of Fernandina Beach led a mob of insurrectionists to the Speaker’s lobby where Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed.

The memorandum paints a minute-by-minute description of Register’s movements after he entered the Capitol, saying he intended to block the certification of Joe Biden as President of the United States.

MORE: Nassau County man charged in US Capitol riot

Ad

In video screengrabs, the government showed how Register wandered away from the main mob, found the weakly-guarded hallway to the Speaker’s lobby and led to mob toward the barricaded doorway.

The government said Register heard the gunshot that killed Babbitt, and only then did he decide he had to leave the Capitol. The government accused Register of resetting his phone to eliminate evidence of his communications, and when he got back home he allegedly joked with his father about being a “Capitol insurrectionist.”

The government has filed a detailed sentencing memorandum against Capitol riot suspect Jeffrey Register of Fernandina Beach, saying he should serve five-months in prison for leading the mob to the Speaker’s lobby where Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The government said Register’s “conduct is among the most aggravated among misdemeanants charged with offense relating to the Capitol riot,” and should serve prison time because of his obstructive conduct, lying to the FBI and lack of early remorse.

Out of eight Northeast Florida residents accused in the Capitol riot, only Register is currently facing jail time.

Register pleaded guilty in October to demonstrating in the Capitol and is due to be sentenced on Jan. 18.

Ad

He was charged with unlawful entry, disorderly conduct on restricted grounds and violent entry onto Capitol grounds -- all misdemeanors.