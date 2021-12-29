Last Powerball drawing of 2021, third-highest of the year

Someone could end the year by becoming an instant millionaire. Nobody won Monday’s jackpot, but two tickets one worth $2 million and another worth $1 million, were sold in Florida.

That means the estimated jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $441 million. No one has claimed the jackpot in 36 consecutive drawings. A ticket in California hit the Powerball jackpot back in October, raking in $699.8 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are small, 1 in 292.2 million. But, tickets only cost $2 and as they say, ‘you got to be in it to win it.’

The drawing is tonight at 10:59 p.m. Good luck!