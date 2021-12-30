Baptist Health brings back daily COVID-19 updates; 64 currently hospitalized, 5 children

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Florida, Baptist Health has decided to bring back daily updates to let the public know how many patients are being treated in its hospitals.

As of Thursday morning, there were 64 total COVID-19 patients across its five-hospital system, including five children. Seven of the adult patients were being treated in intensive care.

Baptist Health said the hospitalization numbers would be posted by noon Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the increasing number of people in Florida with COVID-19, we will be reinstating our daily COVID update here on Twitter. Our patient numbers across our 5-hospital health system will be posted by noon, Monday through Friday. pic.twitter.com/oMjRiXDWpI — Baptist Health (@BaptistHealthJx) December 30, 2021

UF Health, which releases hospitalization numbers when News4JAX requests them, said it is treating a total of 34 COVID-19 patients and four are in the ICU.

Florida reported 58,018 COVID-19 cases for Wednesday as the omicron variant surges, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

It’s a new record for daily cases in the state.

Ad

The previous record was Tuesday with 46,923 cases. That number has since been revised to 52,995.

The hospital also used its post on Twitter to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

“Vaccines give you the best shot at beating COVID-19. Everyone ages 5+ is eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. Find vaccination locations near you by visiting http://vaccinefinder.org or text your zip code to 438829,” Baptist Health wrote.