List: Stores open, closed on New Year’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many stores are open during regular or limited hours on New Year’s Eve, but some stores doors are closed to start off the new year.

Thanks to our fellow journalists at the Palm Beach Post for the inspiration! Here are a few stores open and closed on New Year’s Day:

BJ’s Wholesale Club

On New Year’s Eve, stores open from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for their normal hours. On New Year’s Day, stores are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with no senior hours available. More information on their website.

CVS

Stores are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but hours may vary at most locations. You can check out the nearest location and hours near you.

Fresh Market

Stores are open on New Year’s Eve during normal business hours until 8 p.m. and on New Year’s Day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information on their website.

Publix

Stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but hours may vary based on location. More information on their website.

Sprouts

Stores are open on New Year’s Eve from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on New Year’s Day during regular store hours. Store hours and locations on their website.

Target

Stores are open on New Year’s Eve until 9 p.m. and are open during normal business hours on New Year’s Day, according to reports. Check the nearest location near you.

Walgreens

According to reports, stores should be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but hours may differ depending on the location. Pharmacies will be closed on New Year’s Day. Find hours and locations near you.

Walmart

According to reports, stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Store hours and locations on their website.

Whole Foods Market

Stores will be open on New Year’s Eve from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and New Year’s Day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find the nearest location near you.

Winn-Dixie

Stores will be open on New Year’s Eve until 10 p.m. and New Year’s Day during regular hours. In-store pharmacies will close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will reopen from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day. More information on their website.

Stores closed New Year’s Day 2022

ALDI

Stores will be open during reduced hours on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day. More information on their website.

Costco

Warehouses are closed on New Year’s Day. More information on their website.

Sam’s Club

Stores are open on New Year’s Eve until 6 p.m. but closed on New Year’s Day. More information on their website.

Trader Joe’s

Stores are open on New Year’s Eve until 5 p.m. and closed on New Year’s Day. More information on their website.