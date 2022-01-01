Applications open for Duval County families and school choice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Applications are open for Duval families who want to change where their child goes for the upcoming school year.

School choice is a process that allows families to view the hundreds of schools and various educational options available and allows children to apply to attend a school outside of their zone.

A parent or guardian who wishes to keep their child in their current school of enrollment or neighborhood school is allowed to do so with no action being required.

However, those who are interested must complete their application by Monday, February 28. Officials recommend making a choice as soon as possible since availability is limited.

The virtual school choice expo is Saturday, January 8, but families can get a head start by visiting the online platform where it will be held, School Match 2022. See the list below:

Get a Parent FOCUS Account and link it to your student – Visit – Visit www.duvalschools.org/focus for a step-by-step guide to creating an account and linking it to the student. Part of this process must be done at the school. Schools reopen on Tuesday, January 4.

Plan to attend the annual School Choice Expo virtually – Like last year, the annual School Choice Expo will be virtual. It will take place on January 8 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Families will be able to speak with school representatives and ask questions.

Create an account on School Match 2022 – School Match 2022 is the web platform where the virtual School Choice Expo will take place. Login to explore schools and programs. When you first visit the site, make sure you first click on the “ My Show Planner (Registration) ” button to create an account. Use School Match 2022 to schedule sessions and appointments for the day of the Expo.

Register to attend a virtual or in-person school tour – Individual schools offer tours of their campuses in January and February. Visit the websites of the schools and register for a tour. A list of websites is accessible from the district’s page – Individual schools offer tours of their campuses in January and February. Visit the websites of the schools and register for a tour. A list of websites is accessible from the district’s page here

Check out the 2022-2023 School Choice Reference Guide – View and download – View and download it here . The guide provides an overview of the application process, a description of schools and programs, and a review of important deadline dates.

For more information about school choice and enrollment, visit www.duvalschools.org/enroll.