New Year’s baby born shortly after midnight at Baptist Health

Picture shows first-time parents, Nicole and Robert McMinn, and newborn daughter Isla McMinn, who was born at Baptist Beaches at 12:26 a.m. on New Years Day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hospital maternity staffs have their own special countdown for New Year’s every year -- which baby will be the first born to start the new year?

For Baptist Health, the honor goes to Isla McMinn, who was born at Baptist Beaches at 12:26 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

First-time parents Nicole and Robert McMinn spoke with News4JAX Saturday morning about having the hospital system’s firstborn of 2022.

“That was kind of like always in the back of my mind just because the induction date was so close to 2022. But I didn’t think we’d be the first ones. I thought for sure there’d be like a baby boom and someone else would have a baby sooner than me,” said Nicole McMinn.

“We still didn’t really officially know this morning. The nurses came in congratulating us. Gosh, OK. We had an idea last night but we weren’t positive,” said Robert McMinn.

Both grandmothers were in the delivery room for Isla’s birth. Robert spoke about some advice he received from family.

Ad

“Don’t assemble the crib out in the living room and I almost did. It would not fit into the room,” said Robert McMinn.

The McMinn’s like every parent want their baby to be happy and healthy. They also have a year to plan a first birthday party.

“We talked about that. It’s kind of crazy. Hopefully, it won’t go to her head, the fireworks aren’t for her but for the New Year but it’s kind of a way to celebrate your birthday and the New Year. Our fireworks will be for her. It’ll be always something to remember,” said the McMinns.

Ascension St. Vincent’s tells News4JAX its first baby was born just before 6 a.m.

News4JAX is waiting to hear from other hospital systems about their firstborn infants of the year.