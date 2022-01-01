Thieves clean out laundromat on Christmas Day, owner says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Caught on surveillance, a woman and man are accused of stealing from the Maytag Coin and Laundry off Garth Avenue on Christmas night.

Owner Harry Satur sent News4JAX photos of the pair.

“They came in and took everything that we had. All the money, all the keys, spare keys. It’s just ridiculous,” Satur said.

Maytag Laundry (WJXT)

The man and woman in the photos match the description of two suspects listed in the police report about the theft. The owner said he has never seen the suspects before and his business has only been open for a month.

Satur said the pair were first seen doing laundry at that 24-hour business.

“After doing her laundry, climbed over to where the machine is broken in the back room and ransacked the place and took several items from the storage room, found the spare set of keys to all the machines,” Satur said.

According to the police report, a third suspect wearing a motorcycle helmet entered the building then took money from the change machine. The suspects took off with more than $2,000, a leaf blower and other supplies, according to Satur.

“I want my stuff back. My keys, my stuff. This is ridiculous,” Satur said.

Satur said he hopes the thieves will turn themselves in. If you recognize the suspects or know who they are, you’re asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.