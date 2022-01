JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash on the Main Street Bridge shut down all lanes Sunday morning.

According to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, the two-car crash happened around 9 a.m. and multiple units responded.

JFRD said two people were injured in the crash and taken to local hospitals — one in critical condition and one in serious condition.

JFRD asked drivers to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.