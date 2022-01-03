Family remembers Navy veteran killed in plane crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 28-year Navy veteran, who just became a grandfather last year, died in a plane crash on the Westside, one day after Christmas.

Arron Sterling, 56, and Louis Pasderetz, 27, died after the plane they were flying in suddenly crashed near Herlong Recreational Airport on Dec. 26.

Sterling’s family said he lived a beautiful life but losing him has been devastating.

“Arron had a passion for Harleys, as seen here, and he loved music-especially karaoke and DJing, and flying.” Sterling Family (Sterling Family)

Sterling was also the owner of Sterling Silver Flyers, LLC. According to public records, he’d had the business for four years.

Sterling was also a family man, see here with his son, Chris Sterling, who is also a sailor, at his Chief pinning ceremony. (The Sterling Family)

According to his family, Sterling served the country in the United States Navy for 28 years, he retired in 2011 as a lieutenant commander. His Navy career began at the young age of 18. He would make chief and become an officer after 12 years.

Sterling’s life journey brought him to Jacksonville two years ago to work as a project engineer at Naval Station Mayport.

Arron Sterling in uniform (The Sterling Family)

His life was taken in a tragic plane accident Dec. 26. Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened just moments before the crash.

For those who knew Sterling, he will be deeply missed. He was loved by many as a son, father, grandfather (his grandchildren affectionately called him Poppy), a brother, shipmate, mentor and friend.

Sterling’s family also said he never met a stranger and was always lending a hand to help someone with various projects.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Louis Pasderetz also served in the Navy with the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 60 in Jacksonville. He was 27 years old.