Traffic accident at Loretto Rd sends person to hospital with critical injuries, JFRD says

Staff, WJXT

(WJXT)

Jacksonville, Fla. – A victim is being transported to a local hospital with critical injuries after being extricated from a flipped vehicle, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue says.

JFRD is responding to the traffic accident at Loretto and Aladdin Rd. JSO is asking people to avoid the area at this time.

News4Jax crew members are heading to the scene to learn more information.

