Community activist led away in handcuffs before DeSantis’ news conference

Community activist Ben Frazier was led from the room in handcuffs ahead of Gov. Ron DeSantis' news conference on Tuesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Community members angry over Gov. Ron DeSantis’ handling of the pandemic -- and other issues -- made their voices heard Tuesday morning before the governor was set to hold a news conference in Jacksonville.

Community activist Ben Frazier stood in the room inside the state offices where the governor was slated to speak with health officials and ended up in a heated exchange with some of the governor’s staffers.

One staffer asked Frazier to leave the room but he refused, saying he had a right to be in the public space.

“We’re not moving. Go and get the governor,” Frazier said defiantly to one of the staffers.

The facilities manager then came in asking to see everyone’s press credentials -- as a uniformed officer stood in the middle of the room. The facilities manager said that while the building is a state building, they conduct private business in some areas and asked everyone who was not with the media to leave the room or risk being trespassed from the property.

This sparked a vocal response from the activists, who declined to leave.

“There’s nothing private about public health,” Frazier said.

Another staffer then came out offering a business card for the governor’s communications office so she could “get something arranged” and “make sure that it’s constructive.”

“We appreciate that,” Frazier said, “but this is a public building, and we don’t intend on moving.”

The heated exchange continued and eventually ended with Frazier in handcuffs being led from the building and placed in a marked police car.

“Why am I being handcuffed? Am I being arrested?” Frazier asked as he was led from the room.

Frazier later shared with News4JAX that he was arrested but released on his own recognizance and given a notice to appear in court.

At one point before Frazier was being handcuffed, aides removed the podium and other display items for the news conference, sparking a chant from those in the room: “When it comes to public welfare, this governor does not care.” Frazier repeated the chant as he was placed in handcuffs.

“Nothing can be off-script. I kind of expected them to come in at some point. I wasn’t there to make a disruption. I was sitting there quietly at the back of the room with my mask on,” said Maria Garcia, who was among those in the room Tuesday. “It was really disappointing that they have to turn it into a show of force that anyone who goes against the governor is going to be trespassed.”

DeSantis ended up holding the news conference with state health officials elsewhere in the building after the activists had been removed.

Garcia was among those who said they were there to voice their concerns and just wanted to hear what DeSantis had to say and possibly ask him some questions.

“Try to ask him what he plans to do to protect citizens from COVID. What he plans to do about the response that has been completely abysmal so far,” Garcia said. “We’re not here for fun. We’re here because people are dying.”