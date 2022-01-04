Duval County reports school bus delays due to COVID-related shortage of drivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some parents on Tuesday received a message informing them that their child’s bus would be picking them up late due to a shortage of bus drivers. This is due to COVID-19.

The message reads in part: “We apologize but we want to inform you that due to COVID-19 related shortage of drivers, several of our routes are running significantly behind schedule this afternoon. This is particularly true on the north, northwest and westsides of Jacksonville.”

DCPS said that while some buses were running late, students were safe and supervised while waiting for the bus at school.

The district has a way for parents to check whether their child’s bus is delayed. On Tuesday, 36 buses were listed as being delayed.

Delays greater than 30 minutes past the normal time are expected on the routes listed on the website.

Updates to possible delayed routes are made daily and as soon as the county is aware of the issue.