200 JFRD employees impacted by COVID, but response to calls not affected, spokesperson says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – About 200 Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department employees either had COVID-19 or were in quarantine as of Wednesday, an agency spokesperson told News4JAX on Thursday.

JFRD Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said this has not impacted response to calls.

“Those unaffected have stepped up and made sure we are running as normal,” Prosswimmer said in an email.

Prosswimmer could not give an estimate on when each person will return to duty

“Each situation is different and we have to keep all the other crews in mind and of course the public that we interact with as well,” he said. “This will also serve as a way to keep any further spreading throughout the department.”