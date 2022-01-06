JEA names its first Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA announced the hiring of its first director of diversity, equity and inclusion Thursday, Paul McFadden. JEA says this role is part of an ongoing effort to promote a diverse culture. In his new role, McFadden will provide strategic direction in executing JEA’s vision of sustaining an inclusive, respectful, and diverse culture.

McFadden has a breadth of experience at JEA in human resources, and most recently, he served as a Human Resources business partner for the utility. In that role, he served as a consultant to management on human resources-related issues and worked with JEA’s human resources department to find workable solutions.

“JEA continues to build a culture that is firmly rooted in courtesy and respect,” said JEA’s Managing Director and CEO Jay Stowe. “We are committed to creating an atmosphere that is diverse, respectful and inclusive. This is a big step in our journey, and we’re happy to have Paul at the helm.”

McFadden will earn a salary of $132,516.80.