SWAT working hostage situation at business on Jacksonville’s Southside, sources say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team is dealing with a hostage situation at a business just off Southside Boulevard near Touchton Road, sources tell News4JAX.

Police confirmed SWAT officers were called to that area of Southside Boulevard, which is blocked in both directions by officers.

A witness describing the situation to News4JAX said officers were systematically evacuating businesses on the block and a sniper could be seen lying in the street.

The witness said the businesses in the area surrounded by SWAT are an animal hospital, a restaurant and a salon. It’s unclear which was directly involved, he said.