Man sentenced in 2019 St. Johns County crash that left motorcyclist dead

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A 58-year-old man pleaded no contest to DUI manslaughter in a 2019 crash in St. Johns County that left a motorcyclist dead, according to court records.

According to an arrest report, Kevin Adams was driving his Jeep on U.S. 1 when he turned in front of a motorcycle operated by Brandon Carter, who was killed.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man accused of DUI, manslaughter in death of St. Augustine motorcyclist

Court records show Adams was sentenced Friday to a year in jail and 10 years’ probation.