Young woman found dead next to Jacksonville waterway, police say

Brie Isom, Reporter

Police responded Friday to Vermillion Street. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A young woman was found dead Friday next to a Jacksonville waterway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they responded about 3:15 p.m. to Vermillion Street at West 71st Street after a person called 911 to report a body located alongside the Trout River.

Police said the body is that of a woman believed to be in her late teens or early 20s.

The Sheriff’s Office said there is evidence of foul play, and the homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

