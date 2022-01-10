News4JAX anchor Bruce Hamilton shares his final conversations with Bob Saget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bob Saget, “America’s Dad,” passed away this weekend at the age of 65.

His last performance was in Northeast Florida, and the last interview he ever did was with me. I knew him in a more intimate way than most. Bob and I went to college together.

Yes, he was “America’s Dad” on “Full House.” And, yes, he was the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” But to me, Bob was a guy I had classes with at Temple University in Philly. When I interviewed him last week, I really didn’t expect that he’d remember me. In fact, I started off the interview talking about our “common history” and even said I didn’t expect him to remember. But Bob surprised me by saying he Googled me and did remember. I called him out on it.

FULL INTERVIEW: Bob Saget reminisces about college days with News4JAX anchor Bruce Hamilton

Well, later that day, Bob called me and actually used my real name. Holy cow! He did know who I was. Boy was I surprised. And right then and there we started a trip down memory lane. We talked about school and family and what’s happened in the many years since we walked the campus at Broad and Montgomery in Philadelphia.

Over the next couple of days, we continued to find out more about each other’s lives. Frankly, we shared some very personal stories. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get together while he was here because my daughter was having a birthday party and he was doing a quick turnaround leaving right after the show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall to go back to Orlando. He wanted to catch a direct flight to LA.

We promised each other we’d get together in a couple weeks in South Florida and then again at the end of April. Bob’s words: We’d do something — especial.

I expected to hear from Bob Sunday morning but never did. I just figured he was tired from that two-hour performance here and that drive back down interstates 95 and 4.

On Sunday night, I got the news, which at first I refused to believe. Honestly, I still don’t want to. When TMZ confirmed the report, I sat in stunned silence. My wife Christy asked me what was wrong, and I couldn’t even find the words.

I started reading the texts between Bob and me over and over again. I also repeatedly listened to a voicemail. Then I went and hibernated in my bedroom.

It had been so many years. Yet, when we started talking, it was like it was only yesterday. We still acted like we’re sophomoric kids. I can tell you Bob was a family man. Nothing Hollywood about him. No ego. The entertainment world lost a man who made them laugh. I lost an old friend.

My wife Christy said to me last night: You know, forget whatever is negative in your life because you never know what will happen. Forget those little arguments that we have. Tomorrow really is never guaranteed.

Bob, I’m thankful for the time we had together. No matter how short.

They were, if I can steal your word, “especial!”