Bob Saget reminisces about college days with News4JAX anchor Bruce Hamilton

You may know him as Danny Tanner on Full House but he's also a popular comedian and podcaster.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You know him as a man who has been omnipresent in pop culture and the star of “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

“America’s Dad,” Bob Saget, is coming to Jacksonville to perform at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

What you may not know is that he actually went to school and had some classes at Temple University in Philadelphia with News4JAX anchor Bruce Hamilton.

They enjoyed a pretty fun exchange Wednesday morning reminiscing about the old days in college.

Bob also talked about how the COVID epidemic dramatically impacted his approach to standup comedy.

