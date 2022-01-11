DCPS adds record 305 student COVID-19 infections in caseload update

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools added 305 new student cases of COVID-19 to its dashboard on Monday night, topping a previous single-update high of 199, which was reported in August.

Also added in the Monday night update were 65 new cases among staff members.

Of the schools adding the most student cases:

15 were at Mandarin Middle School

14 were at Baldwin Middle-Senior High School

10 were at Ed White High School

10 were at Mandarin Oaks Elementary

10 were at Mandarin High School

10 were at Stanton College Preparatory School

Of the schools adding the most cases among staff:

6 were at Atlantic Coast High School

4 were at Greenland Pines Elementary

4 were at Oak Hill Academy

Duval County was the first school district to announce changes amid the recent surge of cases fueled by the omicron variant. The district put field trips on hold and required teachers to wear masks while working with students.