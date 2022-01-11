Jacksonville announces additional funding for COVID-19 testing sites

A look at the differences between the CDC’s and Florida’s COVID-19 testing guidelines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville on Tuesday announced additional funding for COVID-19 testing sites.

The announcement comes as sites have seen an increased demand for testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases due to the highly contagious omicron variant.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said location hours will remain the same, but the additional funding will allow sites to stay in operation through the summer.

“It is crucial that citizens have the opportunity to access testing to help fight the spread of COVID-19,” Curry said.

Agape Family Health and Telescope Health, which have previously managed testing sites for the city, will continue to operate these three locations:

Lane Wiley Senior Center

Address: 6710 Wiley Road 32210

Testing (PCR testing only): Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccines (includes pediatrics and boosters): Seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clanzel T. Brown Community Center

Address: 4545 Moncrief Road 32209

Testing (PCR testing only): Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccines (includes pediatrics and boosters): Seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beaches location (former Kmart shopping center)

Address: 540 Atlantic Blvd. 32266

Rapid and PCR testing: Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The city also provides the following locations for testing and vaccines that are operated by the Florida Department of Health in Duval County:

Emmett Reed Community Center

Address: 1093 W. 6th St. 32209

Testing and vaccines (PCR testing, vaccines for pediatrics and boosters): Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cuba Hunter Community Center

Address: 4380 Bedford Road 32207

Testing and vaccines (PCR testing, vaccines for pediatrics and boosters): Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you need to get tested, News4JAX has compiled a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Northeast Florida. To find additional testing, as well as vaccination, locations in Jacksonville, visit www.JaxReady.com.