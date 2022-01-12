Record 359 student COVID-19 infections added in DCPS caseload update

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools on Tuesday night added 359 newly reported COVID-19 infections among students in its evening caseload update, topping a previous single-update high of 305, which was reported Monday.

Before that, the last single-update high among students -- 199 cases -- was reported in August.

Of staff members, 111 new cases were added to the new report.

Schools reporting the most new student cases included:

Atlantic Coast High School: 32

Baldwin Middle-Senior High School: 15

James Weldon Johnson Middle School: 15

Paxon School for Advanced Studies: 13

First Coast High School: 11

Schools reporting the most new staff member cases included:

Ed White High School: 6

Terry Parker High School: 5

Sabal Palm Elementary School: 5

Duval County was the first school district to announce changes amid the recent surge of cases fueled by the omicron variant. The district put field trips on hold and required teachers to wear masks while working with students.