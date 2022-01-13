Coast Guard holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Tybee Island facility

Coast Guard leadership from local units break ground for new construction during a groundbreaking ceremony at Coast Guard Station Tybee, Georgia, Jan. 12, 2022. The new building will be used for Station Tybee, Coast Guard Cutter Pompano, and Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Tybee Island to support their multiple missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Micallef)

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Crewmembers at Coast Guard Station Tybee on Wednesday held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 25,000 square-foot facility in Savannah.

The facility is intended to be used for search and rescue operations.

Master Chief Petty Officer Eric D. Risner, officer-in-charge of Coast Guard Station Tybee, presided over the ceremony.

“We are excited to break ground on our new facility in Savannah,” Risner said in a prepared statement. “We are looking forward to having a new state-of-the-art station to better serve our community.”

Also in attendance were members from Coast Guard Sector Charleston, Coast Guard Cutter Pompano, and Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Tybee Island.

According to the Coast Guard, there are 38 active duty men and women, and 19 reservists assigned to the unit who perform missions of search and rescue, enforcement of federal laws and treaties, and environmental protection in an area of approximately 75 coastal miles from St. Helena Sound, South Carolina, to Sapelo Sound, Georgia.