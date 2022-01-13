🔒County-by-county list: Martin Luther King Jr. events in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Martin Luther King Jr. Day (MLK Day) is a federal holiday marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. on January 17.

Community members will be joining parades, breakfasts, events and more to celebrate King’s life and message of equality, opportunity and service to others.

News4JAX has compiled a county-by-county list of events happening from Friday to Monday.

Friday

For the fourth year in a row, two separate citywide breakfasts will be in Jacksonville to honor the slain civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

8 a.m. | The Jacksonville chapter of the NAACP event has also gone virtual for its 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Empowerment Breakfast. Tickets are free. To register click here.

The keynote speaker at the NAACP’s “community empowerment breakfast” will be Rudy Jamison, a faculty member and assistant director of the University of North Florida’s Center for Urban Education and Policy. He is a Jacksonville native and graduate of Ribault High School, Florida A&M University and UNF.

8:30 a.m. | The City of Jacksonville will be hosting a virtual presentation of the 35th Annual Martin Lither King Jr. Breakfast. Tickets are free. Click here to RSVP.

“The Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast presented by Florida Blue celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. King. The breakfast encourages individuals and corporations alike to come together for the improvement and development of the Jacksonville community,” the website said.

UPDATE: The 35th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast presented by Florida Blue will be held VIRTUALLY on Jan.14. Refunds will be issued to current ticket holders through Eventbrite within 10 business days. You can register to attend this FREE event now.



You can register to attend this FREE event now at https://t.co/Xp9XU0fzbc pic.twitter.com/KKEW4iIUC5 — City of Jax Division of Sports & Entertainment (@CityofJaxEvents) January 6, 2022

Saturday

6 p.m. | Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 24th annual Celebration Service, First New Zion Missionary Baptist Church 4835 Soutel Drive, Jacksonville. Hosted by H.O.P.E Inc. of Jacksonville. Watch virtually here.

Monday

Jacksonville

10 a.m. Parade | The 41st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 17 in Downtown Jacksonville. The parade is a partnership of The Law Offices of Ron Sholes and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation Inc. The event celebrates King’s life and message of equality, opportunity and service to others. This year’s 1.5-mile parade route is identical to that of the Veteran’s Day Parade.

The parade will feature floats, local marching bands, dance troupes and decorated vehicles representing businesses and organizations exhibiting a theme related to King’s message.

Jacksonville Parade 2022

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration, Ritz Theatre and Museum at 829 N. Davis St. Entertainment, food, workshops, interactive storytelling, poetry and vendors. Hosted by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Click here for more information. (This is a pre-and post-MLK Holiday Parade activity. You do not have to participate in the parade in order to enjoy MLK Day)

11 a.m. | Join the Cummer Museum for a day in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Admission is free and is sponsored by The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida’s Presidential Grants Program. The Cummer will offer several in-person activities at the museum. Click here for more details.

Fernandina Beach

12 p.m. | A parade will take place at 516 S. 10th Street in Fernandina Beach. The parade begins at the Peck Center. This is a family-friendly event. Click here for more information.

“This is the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade commemorates the birth of this American hero and honors the life of the civil rights leader who lead the non-violent movement for equality for all,” the website said.

Green Cove Springs

11 a.m. | Green Cove Springs Martin Luther King Jr. Day Ceremony is held on the third Monday in January in Vera Francis Hall Park. The ceremony features a Keynote Speaker from Green Cove Springs or Clay County, and is followed by a catered lunch. Click here to read more.

St Augustine

11:30 a.m. | The 37th Annual Celebration of the National Holiday honoring Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. is to commemorate and promote awareness of the many contributions made to society by Dr King in the struggle for Civil Rights. This event is sold out.

Did we miss an event? Email CLuter@wjxt.com to have your event added to the list!