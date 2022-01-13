Lake City police seek information in 2001 killing of 19-year-old

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Lake City Police Department is asking the public for information in a cold case homicide.

John Robert Thomas, 19, of Lake City, was killed 20 years ago.

About midnight Dec. 9, 2001, Thomas borrowed his roommate’s 1997 gray Nissan Altima to go to the local Walmart store to return a bracelet, police said. Video from Walmart confirmed he did go to the store, and video of the parking lot also showed there were possibly two other people in the Altima, according to police.

A witness said Thomas was later at a house on Northeast Washington Street near Northeast Broadway Avenue with several other people between midnight and 4 a.m.

“It was also reported that one of the persons inside the home began handling a small semiautomatic handgun, chambering and ejecting rounds making the victim feel unsafe,” the Police Department said.

According to police, the witness left the home, heading west on Northeast Washington Street, and gunshots were heard coming from near the house moments later.

Police said other witnesses reported Thomas was in an altercation on the porch or outside the residence over a watch.

“During the altercation, Thomas was getting the upper hand on the other individual when someone from a crowd of onlookers approached the two and fired a handgun at Thomas’ head,” the Police Department said.

Police said Thomas suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was found dead about 4:50 a.m. on Northeast Broadway Avenue near Northeast Washington Street.

On Thursday, the Police Department asked anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call its investigators at 386-752-4343. To remain anonymous, contact the LCPD tip line at 386-719-2068 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at 386-754-7099.