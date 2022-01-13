Rent is up in Jacksonville: Are you reconsidering where you live due to cost hikes?

Rep. Carlos Guillermo-Smith said he is fighting for renters desperate to stop their rent from rising. Nearly 24 Florida House and Senate Democrats are calling for Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency on housing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rent has been rising in Florida over the past year due to a number of factors.

The harsh reality is that some people could be forced to move out of great apartments or houses in prime locations.

Some renters have reported rent hikes of nearly $400, forcing them to look elsewhere.

What has your experience been? Have you been forced to change your living situation due to rent rising? Let us know below.

