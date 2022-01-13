65º
wjxt logo

Local News

Rent is up in Jacksonville: Are you reconsidering where you live due to cost hikes?

Rent is going up again, forcing some families to make tough decision

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Rent, Rising, Prices, Cost
Rep. Carlos Guillermo-Smith said he is fighting for renters desperate to stop their rent from rising. Nearly 24 Florida House and Senate Democrats are calling for Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency on housing. (WKMG)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rent has been rising in Florida over the past year due to a number of factors.

The harsh reality is that some people could be forced to move out of great apartments or houses in prime locations.

Related: Jacksonville lands No. 2 on Zillow’s hottest housing markets

Some renters have reported rent hikes of nearly $400, forcing them to look elsewhere.

What has your experience been? Have you been forced to change your living situation due to rent rising? Let us know below.

Related: Florida lawmakers want rent hikes over 10% to qualify as price gouging

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email