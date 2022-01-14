Jacksonville man wins $1 million on Florida Lottery scratch-off game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 30-year-old from Jacksonville hit the jackpot by playing a $30 scratch-off game.

Miller Dickinson of Jacksonville claimed a $1 million top prize from The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced.

Dickinson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 5858 Atlantic Boulevard in Jacksonville.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $30 game launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.