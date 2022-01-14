COVID-19 testing available for Nassau County students, school district says

The Nassau County School District on Friday announced COVID-19 testing will be available for students who are symptomatic or have previously tested positive for COVID-19 and would like to return to school, verified by a negative test, before 10 days of isolation are complete.

The school district said testing will be conducted from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at the Yulee Community Center at 86026 Pages Dairy Road in Yulee.

Parking will be at the Florida Department of Health in Nassau County Yulee Clinic at 86014 Pages Dairy Road.

Appointments will be scheduled starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at https://www.onenassau.com/covid-19/.

More information can be found on the district’s website.