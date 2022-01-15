3 Clay County COVID-19 testing, vaccine sites that will be open on MLK Day

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A COVID-19 testing and vaccine site in Middleburg will be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Day, but three other sites in Clay County will still be open.

The COVID-19 testing site at Omega Park, located at 4317 County Road 218 in Middleburg, will be closed on Monday but here are the sites that will be open:

Clay County Fair Grounds, 2497 FL-16, Green Cove Springs, Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tests Offered - PCR and Rapid Antigen

Oakleaf Sports Park, 3979 Plantation Oaks Blvd, Orange Park, Sunday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tests Offered - PCR and Rapid Antigen

Bear Run Clinic, 3229 Bear Run Blvd, Orange Park, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those seeking COVID-19 testing or vaccination may see extended wait times due to increased demand for testing.

For more information about these and other Clay County testing and vaccination sites, visit the county’s website.