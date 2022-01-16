At least 61,000 left without power in Georgia as storms move through

ATLANTA – Thousands of people were left without power in Georgia on Saturday and Sunday as powerful storms moved through the state.
As of 10 a.m., about 61,000 customers statewide were without power, mostly in north Georgia, as residents were hit with strong winds and snow, according to Georiga Power.
“Gusty winds are likely to bring down trees that could cause additional outages during the day,” Georgia Power said.
Approximately 41,000 customers already had their power restored since storm impacts began Saturday evening at 10 p.m., the utility company said, as thousands of employees worked to get it back on.
Georgia Power offered customers tips, tools and resources to stay safe and informed:
Home Winter Weather Safety Tips
- Use flashlights and have and extra batteries on hand. If you must use candles, never leave them unattended.
- Maintain ventilation around fireplaces.
- Use space heaters only on level surfaces and keep away from furniture, curtains, water, children and pets.
- Never use generators indoors. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions supplied with the generator model.
Tools You Can Use to Stay Informed
- Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalizednotifications and updates via text message. Text REG to GAPWR, and register with your account number.
- Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.
- Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power’s interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.
- @GeorgiaPower on Twitter – Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.