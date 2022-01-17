1 dead inside Brentwood home, police found door open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead inside a Brentwood home Monday night after police received word of someone being shot.

When officers arrived at 69 W. 32nd Street they found the door to the residence open.

They entered the home to check the well-being of the residents when no one responded from inside. Once inside the home, they located a man with at least one fatal gunshot wound.

JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives are conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JSO non-emergency number at 630-0500 or crime stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. They can also provide information online at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org