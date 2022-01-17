Jacksonville’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade to begin at 11 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of people are expected to line the streets of downtown Jacksonville at 11 a.m. on Monday for the 41st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.

The event celebrates King’s life and message of equality, opportunity and service to others. This year’s 1.5-mile parade route is identical to that of the Veteran’s Day Parade.

It will begin on Waters Street at Federal Reserve Building, proceeds to Laura and then Adams streets and will conclude at the intersection of Lee and Bay streets.

The parade will feature floats, local marching bands, dance troupes and decorated vehicles representing businesses and organizations exhibiting a theme related to King’s message.

Stuck at home? Don’t worry! News4JAX will be carrying the parade LIVE on Channel 4, News4JAX.com and on News4JAX+.

The parade is sponsored by The Law Offices of Ron Sholes and hosted by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation Inc.

