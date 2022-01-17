Jaguars sending 3 local youth football teams to NFL Pro Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars are sending three local youth football teams to the NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas to compete in the NFL Flag tournament.

The two-day tournament will happen on Friday and Saturday of Pro Bowl weekend in early February.

The lucky teams got a special treat on Sunday; they got to practice on the same field the Jaguars play on at TIAA Bank Field.

That wasn’t the only surprise; the kids also received a pair of brand new Adidas cleats from Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence wasn’t able to be there in person, but he did share a video message with the teams that played on the video boards inside the stadium.

Sandalwood’s JV Coach Elizabeth Graham is coaching for one of the 14 & up boys teams headed to the Prow Bowl. Graham is one of the only football coaches in Duval County.

The Jaguars chose Graham after watching her coach at the Summer Nike 11-On Tournament.

Several local area youth football stars were given the chance to try out and Graham selected her team a few weeks ago.

Coach Graham’s team will head to Las Vegas on February 2, which also happens to be National Girls and Women in Sports Day.