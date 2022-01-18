15 human trafficking victims, including 5 children, rescued in 2021, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a dozen people, including children, were rescued from human trafficking in 2021, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

JSO said in 2021 it rescued 15 human trafficking victims including five children and there were 33 total arrests.

Sheriff Mike Williams had this main message: if you see something suspicious, call the sheriff’s office right away.

“Let us investigate it and if it’s unfounded is unfounded, but it may be the tip that opens you know can save one’s victim’s life. They could, you know, uncover a human trafficking ring. So we as with anything we want, encourage people to share that information with us. And we’ll take it you know, follow up and do the investigation. Better safe than sorry,” Williams said.

The FBI also said it had two investigations in Jacksonville and it identified 13 women who were potential victims of human trafficking.

Williams said he held the news conference in part because January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.