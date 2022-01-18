Consumer alert: Sheriffs’ offices not selling T-Shirts

There’s a consumer alert from several sheriffs’ offices in Northeast Florida.

Within the last week, the Putnam County, Columbia County and Flagler County sheriffs’ offices have warned of a hoax involving phony T-Shirt sales.

“Around the state, residents have gotten text messages stating their local sheriff’s office has t-shirts for order for $10 off and then a link is included,” explained the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said no one has reported this there, but other agencies have seen this.

“We have been made aware of someone attempting to sell shirts to the public using our name,” the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said. “The Sheriff’s Office does not have any part in soliciting in this manner and this appears to be linked to fraudulent activity.”

“The #FCSO has been made aware of a text advertising FCSO T-Shirts for “$10 OFF” by clicking a link,” the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said. “This is NOT a text from us! We will never send texts with links like this.”

If you receive a text message like this, you’re advised to ignore it. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office suggests deleting the message and blocking the number.