Red Cross helping 10 families after Mandarin apartment fire

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews continue to monitor for hot spots at the complex on Old St. Augustine Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An early morning apartment fire in Mandarin left at least six units badly damaged with 10 families in need of assistance from the Red Cross.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said crews arrived quickly after the 5 a.m. call about the fire at the St. Augustine at the Lake apartment homes on Old St. Augustine Road.

They found fire coming from the third story of a building in the back of the complex. The fire was mostly in the attic and damaged the roof. It’s unclear where the fire started.

No residents were in the units when firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters initially said six to seven units were affected either through fire damage or smoke or water damage.

The Red Cross later said 10 families -- 19 individuals total -- are in need of help because of the damage to their homes.

The state fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire, and the Red Cross is at the scene to help the affected families.

The fire was under control before 7 a.m. but crews remained on the scene to check for hot spots.