Man arrested in death of Fernandina Beach pet sitter indicted for 1st-degree murder

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A court document obtained Wednesday by News4JAX shows Shawn Lamont Whigham, the man who was arrested in connection with the death of Colleen Marie Potts — a beloved Nassau County pet sitter — has been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder.

The document shows Whigham was also indicted on a charge of armed burglary and armed burglary with assault. No arraignment date had been set as of Wednesday.

A Fernandina Beach Police Department report from December states that Potts, 73, of Yulee, died of a gunshot wound.

RELATED: Community remembers legacy of slain Fernandina Beach pet sitter

According to the report, a spent shell casing was found at the residence, but a firearm was not recovered. Investigators noted several shoe prints in the foyer of the residence, which did not belong to Potts.

Ad

Whigham, the report states, was interviewed on three occasions and provided conflicting statements during the first two interviews. It states Whigham admitted to fabricating details of prior statements and that he confessed to stealing about $300 out of Pott’s vehicle in October.

According to investigators, Whigham also admitted to entering the home on South 13th Street a day later, when the home was left unoccupied, and searched the residence for items to steal.

The Police Department said Whigham admitted to entering the residence with intent to steal on Oct. 24, and that he encounter Potts in the living room. Investigators said Whigham admitted to shooting her, grabbing her purse and fleeing the home.