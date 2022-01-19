‘Parkway Place’ at Durbin Park to feature several eateries

There is a lot of residential growth just off I-95 at Race Track Road and St. Johns Parkway in St. Johns County. Well, with all those residents moving in, they’ll need places to shop and eat. And those businesses are coming.

The area is called Durbin Park, and the growth there is exploding. “Parkway Place” at Durbin is going to be home to a lot of familiar names. And with 15,700 square feet to build, there’s a lot of room for development.

Groundbreaking on Phase 3 is just around the corner. Some tenants have already signed on the dotted line to lease in that phase. Among the franchises with leases are: The Mini Bar Donuts & Coffee, Tijuana Flats Tex-Mex, Planet Smoothie, Tsaocaa Tea, and a freestanding Anejo Cocina Mexicana. Some of the eateries will have outdoor patio dining.

PLANS: See renderings of Phase III of Parkway Place at Durbin Park

“Customers can get everything from breakfast to lunch to dinner,” said George Leone, Chief Operating Officer for Corner Lot Development Group.

Phase 1 and 2, which have already been developed, include Circle K, Goodwill, Pearle Vision, DEP Salon, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Sadhana Eyebrow Threading, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Store Space Self-Storage, Tire Outlet and a Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home.