Photo from crash on US-1 at Roehrs Road.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office patrol cruiser was involved in a crash Tuesday night in St. Augustine Shores.

The crash also appeared to involved an SUV and a sedan. It happened on U.S. 1 near the intersection of Roehrs Road in St. Augustine Shores.

Details were not immediately provided by authorities.