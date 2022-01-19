Popular Murray Hill ice cream shop expanding to San Marco, Springfield: report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An ice cream shop that has been a landmark for years in the Murray Hill neighborhood for years is expanding again.

According to News4JAX’s partner the Jacksonville Daily Record, Dreamette is set to replace the close Bold Bean Coffee Roasters in San Marco, one of three new locations for the shop that originally opened in 1948.

The San Marco Dreamette is set to open in mid- to late February, and like the one in Murray Hill, it will be walk-up only.

Dreamettes now operate in Fruit Cove and Middleburg and there are plans for Dreamette Ice Cream Springfield and in the Shoppes of Aberdeen in St. Johns County, according to the Daily Record.

Current owner Johnny Nettles, who bought Dreamette in 2008, said Dreamette has trade name license agreements for the stores. He trains the operators how to make the menu items and run the locations.

Ad

He said a key is using the same supplies. “You have to use the best products. I use the best everything I can get.”

For more, check out JaxDailyRecord.com.