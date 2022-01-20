Young child, man rushed to hospital after Woodland Acres apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were transported to a hospital after an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in the Woodland Acres neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

A woman, who asked not to be identified, said she got a call at work letting her know her home caught on fire and that her 3-year-old son and her husband were the ones taken to the hospital.

Crews said they responded about 2:30 p.m. to the fire at an apartment building on Kona Road and could see smoke when they arrived.

According to firefighters, the fire appears to have started on the first floor while the father and son were upstairs in a room. They both managed to run out of the home.

A neighbor described what she saw when she pulled up behind firefighters arriving on the scene.

“I saw nothing but black smoke coming out of the apartment and then I saw firefighters running to put it out and then I saw the dad run down here to the ambulance with the son. He helped load him on the stretcher,” she said.

Shortly before 2:45 p.m., the fire was under control, JFRD said.

The fire marshal was called to investigate.