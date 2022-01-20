‘Big milestone’: Casey DeSantis completes final chemotherapy treatment

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. – Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis completed her final chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer on Wednesday and is doing well.

Husband and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the update on her progress during a news conference Thursday morning.

Casey has been battling breast cancer since late last year.

“It’s you know, it’s not the most fun thing to see someone to go through but, you know, at the end of the day, you know she’s fought really hard and we think she’s responded very well,” Gov. DeSantis said. “I mean, she’s still got more stuff to do. But that’s a big milestone because it’s nasty stuff, you know, when they’re doing that and so, I just wanted to let everyone know that you know, she got through that. She ran that gauntlet. She’s doing well and we look forward to continue to have good news over the ensuing weeks and months.”

Governor DeSantis has said he believes Casey will be cancer-free before the year is over.

On the website Freemammograms.org, you can find access to free or low-cost mammograms in Florida: