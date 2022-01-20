Expired DCPS mask mandate still playing out in court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Even though Duval County Public Schools does not require students to wear face masks anymore, the fight over that issue is still playing out in court.

The issue will be back in front of a Duval County judge Thursday afternoon, with a hearing set to begin at 2 p.m.

A group of parents filed the lawsuit. Nine parents of DCPS students sued the school district and Superintendent Diana Greene when the district had required students to wear face masks.

At that point, the department of health had issued an emergency rule banning any mask mandates that don’t allow parents to opt out their children.

The district’s rule included a parental opt-out but only with the approval of a medical professional. That’s why these parents sued.

But, when the Florida Legislature made a move and the governor signed the mask mandate ban into law on Nov. 18, the district dropped the mask mandate that day.

The district’s lawyers are arguing that DCPS is, and has been, in compliance with state law and that the lawsuit over that health department rule is moot now because it was superseded by state law.

The attorney for these parents is arguing not so fast, saying the judge must rule against the district anyway so that the court makes clear the district broke the law and prevent it from doing it again in the future.