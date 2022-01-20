Jacksonville’s World of Nations Celebration to return to Metropolitan Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This year’s World of Nations Celebration will return to Metropolitan Park, the city of Jacksonville announced Thursday.

The 30th annual event is scheduled for from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.

Last year’s event took place at Tailgaters Parking.

Tickets for the 30th Annual World of Nations Celebration are available online for a discounted advance purchase price of $5 plus fees (people age 3 and under are free). Tickets purchased at the entrance the day of the event will be $8 for ages 4 to 17 and $10 for adults age 18 and older. According to the city, all ticket sales are cashless, and only Visa, Discover, American Express and Mastercard credit and debit cards will be accepted at the entrance.

Countries participating in the World of Nations Celebration include the Bahamas, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Ghana, Haiti, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Palestine, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Spain, St. Lucia, Turkey, U.S.A., U.S. Virgin Islands and Venezuela

Ad

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit JaxWorldofNations.com.