Jacksonville’s annual World of Nations Celebration has a new location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Traveling around the world in one day is easy during the 2021 World of Nations Celebration.

The City of Jacksonville is hosting the 29th Annual World of Nations Celebration in February. The multicultural festival celebrates sights, sounds and tastes from nations around the world.

“We are excited for the opportunity to host a cultural event that embraces diversity in our city again this year,” Mayor Lenny Curry said. “The World of Nations Celebration brings people from across our city to share their cultures from all over the world with the community.

The event will take place at a new location, Tailgaters Parking (across from TIAA Bank Field), on Friday, Feb. 26, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tickets are available for advance purchase for $5 + tax & fees (ages 3 and under are free). COVID-19 mitigation protocols have been implemented.

On the first day of the event, Friday, Feb. 26, the World of Nations Celebration will offer special “Sensory Friendly” programming from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. This will be an opportunity for individuals with sensitivities to processing sensory information such as sound, light, touch, etc., to explore the cultural experiences comfortably.

A new tasting experience at the 2021 World of Nations Celebration will give guests the opportunity to try even more flavors from around the world. These $1-3 tastings will be available at all participating countries. Full size portions will continue to be part of the menus.

Countries participating in the World of Nations Celebration include: The Bahamas, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ghana, Haiti, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Native America, Palestine, Peru, Puerto Rico, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, St. Lucia, Turkey, U.S.A., U.S. Virgin Islands and Venezuela

