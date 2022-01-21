22-year-old Starke woman dead, 32-year-old Lake City man seriously hurt in head-on crash: FHP

A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Union County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened about 6:30 a.m. on State Road 121 near Northeast 188th Court.

According to FHP, a Dodge pickup truck was traveling south on S.R. 121 when it crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Chevrolet sedan heading north.

Troopers said that the pickup overturned onto its roof on the unpaved shoulder of southbound S.R. 121 and that the sedan stopped on the northbound side of the road.

The driver of the sedan, a 22-year-old Starke woman, died, troopers said.

According to an FHP news release, she was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers said a the driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old Lake City man, suffered serious injuries.