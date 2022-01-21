Beyond Van Gogh immersive experience coming to Jacksonville

The art comes to life and flows across multiple surfaces, appearing and disappearing in this exhibit. (Photo: Beyond Van Gogh)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Immerse yourself in Van Gogh’s artwork like you’ve never seen it before.

Beyond Van Gogh, a beautiful and moving art experience, is coming to Jacksonville.

The traveling exhibit will feature more than 300 of Van Gogh’s works including “The Starry Night”, “Sunflowers” and “Café Terrace at Night.”

“Through the use of cutting-edge projection technology and an original score, Beyond Van Gogh breathes new life into over 300 of Van Gogh’s artworks,” the website says.

Occupying over 30,000 square feet, Beyond Van Gogh is the largest immersive experience in the country, offering guests ample room to safely enjoy the exhibit.

The event is created through 4 trillion content pixels. The high-resolution portrayal of Van Gogh’s work gives guests the opportunity to become one with his paintings.

The visit will take around one hour with the final entry one hour before close.

Details such as times, dates, and location will be available at a later date.

Click here to register and get an email when the set dates are released. Click here to view the Beyond Van Gogh Instagram page in Jacksonville.